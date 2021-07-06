Bills fan married at Highmark Stadium

Ask any Bills fan what better place for two people in love to become one and that answer is surely in the home of the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium.

On July 4th Alison Lynn and John Donoghue were married on the field of the football stadium. They met online. Alison said they went out once and then didn’t talk for a couple of weeks. Their next date was on July 4, 2019 which was why the date was so important to them and the national holiday holds significance for both families because John has been a member of the U.S. Army for 31 years and Alison’s dad was also in the military.

Like so many couples that started dating right before the pandemic, they also bonded over COVID 19. Both of them had COVID early on. Alison caught it at work. She is an emergency department travel registered nurse. It is actually what brought her to Buffalo in 2018. John says it was early in the pandemic in the Spring of last year. They quarantined together for a couple of weeks and it brought them closer.

