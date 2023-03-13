Big Lou’s Legacy   – A story of courage and love that is being celebrated by family and friends

AM-Buffalo Producer, Paula D’Amico recently lost her husband to pancreatic cancer. On Saturday, March 18th the community is coming together to celebrate his life with music and food.

“We just decided to come together and honor Lou,” says organizer Traci Bissonette, “We think this Saturday is going to be a blast.”

Organizers are calling this event "Big Lou’s Legacy" in honor of Lou D’Amico.

Lou’s wife describes him as a good man with a positive attitude who unbeknownst to him, impacted many lives. Lou loved his family, and he loved his work.

“He was a rock for our family. He was a wonderful husband and father,” says Lou’s wife Paula, “We want this to be a celebration of Lou.”

This weekend’s celebration is a meat raffle with dozens of prizes including a lawn mower, dinner, and hotel giveaways, signed sports memorabilia, tickets to local sporting and theater events, and so much more.

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee, Robin Grandin will be performing, and Mercedes Wilson will be the emcee.

Big Lou’s Legacy is taking place Saturday, March 18th from 4-9pm at Blessed Sacrament Parish Center in the Town of Tonawanda.

For more information visit https://fb.me/e/5hsMfTq3A