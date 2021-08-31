Mel spoke to David Taylor, event promoter about what we can expect at Beyond Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience. He says it is a basically a digital museum and it is Van Gogh. There are over 300 of his artworks there. David says you go through an educational room, then a waterfall room and then an immersive room.

Van Gogh was one of the first to use all these vibrant colors. David says there were new pigments coming out at the time and he started using them. He says Van Gogh saw what some Japanese artists were doing, and he borrowed from that and made these absolutely vibrant paintings.

David says the experience is sort of like being in a giant kaleidoscope, just right inside of it, in 3D and it’s incredible. You can be in there for quite some time and not even see it all because there is something on every single inch of that room

You need to wear a mask while you are indoors, no food or drinks and David says no spikey high heels because you will puncture a hole in the canvas floor.

You can get your tickets online and there is also a gift shop at the Beyond Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience.

The event is taking place at The Eastern Hills Mall now through October 1st.

For more information and to book reservations go to vangoghbuffalo.com

