Beverly Hills dentist tackles best oral care practices

Masks are down and smiles are out, but we are still on heightened alert about protecting ourselves from COVID and other viruses and taking steps for preventative care. However, many of the products we are using to help, especially oral care have the opposite effect.

Award-winning cosmetic dentist and best-selling author of “Toxic Overload” Dr. Kourosh Maddahi pulls back the curtain about the body’s natural defenses and how to experience whole body health.

What is the biggest misconception associated with many teeth whitening products? Dr. Maddahi says, “Pretty much everything you see in whitening products, they contain hydrogen peroxide, or some form of peroxide and peroxide is a whitening agent yes, but it also causes tooth sensitivity, gum damage and it is an oxidating agent. In an age where we are talking about antioxidants, getting rid of free radicals in our body, why are we putting these type of products in our body and in our mouth to whiten our teeth”

He says the best way to go about it is the use of essential oils, such as coconut oil, sage oil, lemon peel oil which he has created with a product called Lumineaux that can whiten teeth as well as the peroxide products without all of the harm associated with peroxide.

What about products use for cleaning breath and killing bacteria? Dental research since in started 70 years ago has focused on killing bacteria. He says the main reason for it is bacteria causes cavities, causes gum disease, causes bad breath so the approach was let’s just burn everything, let’s just destroy everything including the good bacteria. He goes on to say all the products you see that say “kills 99.9% of the germs” is also killing all of the good bacteria which is about 98% of the bacteria in your mouth.

How does Dr. Maddahi’s product work? Dr. Maddahi says, “The main ingredient in it is dead sea salt. Dead sea salt is one of the highest mineralized salts in the world. When you talk about table salt it has only about 2% minerals; when you talk about sea salt, it has about 20% minerals, when we are talking about Himalayan salt, it has about 40% minerals, when we talk about dead sea mineral salt it there 86% minerals within that salt and our teeth are made out of minerals, our bones are made out of minerals, so how we are protecting the mouth, first of all is with the dead sea salt minerals and then other ingredients for freshening we are using cloves and basil in terms of the freshening of the breath because we are neutralizing the toxins of the sulfur producing bacteria. He says all of these products and the ingredients mixed together has been created in such a way it is a certified non-toxic oral care, so we don’t destroy any of your human cells.

