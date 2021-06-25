Beechwood Continuing Care - Presbyterian Village at North Church

Lisa Lundy, administrator at Presbyterian Village at North Church says they are located on a certified wildlife sanctuary. She says every day you can see deer and turkey and today a woodpecker. They are secluded from the noise and traffic but yet, they are on a park-like setting. Lisa says our grounds are beautiful and our residents, our families and their guests love to come visit and have picnics and enjoy each other.

Recently they became an affiliation of Beachwood Continuing Care which is a non-for-profit senior community continuum in our community and at Presbyterian Village at North Church they are an independent senior community. They are composed of three buildings they are all a little different and beautifully decorated says Lisa. There are common areas that the residents share with their family and friends.

Marilyn Link, a resident says it is a good choice for her; all the activities, all the help she gets and so much has been lifted from her plate since she moved. She says they have a staff who are very helpful and through the pandemic they were wonderful to us. She goes on to say it’s been a relief and a joy to live here.

Gloria McDowell, a resident says during the pandemic it was wonderful. We were around people, but we were safe, we played games and had happy hours, so we kept busy.

Lisa Lundy says the residents are as independent as they want to be, they are as active as they want to be but we are there to help.

For more information visit pscwny.org or give them a call at 716-631-3430.

