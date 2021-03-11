Beechwood Continuing Care expands

Beechwood Continuing Care is growing their family in an expansion that serves the senior living needs of Western New Yorker's. Cheryl Wasson, director of development and marketing for Beechwood Continuing Care says Presbyterian Senior Care Services of Western New York has joined Beechwood Continuing Care’s continuum and they will be part of our family. By combining their services together, they will be able to provide a wide range of services for all seniors in Western New York.

Lisa Lundy, administrator, Presbyterian Village at North Church says they are located in Williamsville. She says they are an independent senior living community and they are built on a wildlife sanctuary, so they have a park-like setting and it is a beautiful area in Williamsville. Lundy says the beauty of living at Presbyterian Village is that it takes the burden off of taking care of your home. If you move to Presbyterian Village they cut your lawn, they brush off your car in the winter, they clean the snow off your patios so you get to enjoy life without the burden of taking care of your home. She goes on to say they customize your apartment. When you move in you pick the choices. You pick the paint colors; you pick the cabinets and customize the apartment the way you would like it.

At Lockport Presbyterian Home they have four beautiful buildings all connected by an enclosed garden way. Pam Flager, administrator at Lockport Presbyterian Home says they are an adult care facility. They offer services to seniors. They have 24-hour care seven days a week. They do laundry, housekeeping, meal preparation and they assist with medications. All those things are taken care of.

The Ken-Ton Presbyterian apartments are located in Kenmore. Colleen Bullion, administrator for the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village says they are an affordable apartment building. They have 105 independent apartments for seniors over 62 years of age and they also have 45 apartments for seniors 55 years and older that are deemed as enriched housing apartments. Bullion say what they do is they have additional services for a fee but they can have daily well being check, laundry, housekeeping and then in addition to that they also have a hot meal that is served plus food for breakfast and supper so they have a friendly staff that is seeing them on a regular basis each day.

