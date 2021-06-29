Be your own Rockstar

Shylo Eckstrom, Confidence Coach and Host of Grit and Grace Podcast gives her tips on how to find your own voice to be successful. One of the many keys to finding yourself is to know the difference between confidants, colleagues and comrades at work. It's important to make yourself happy and to be vulnerable so other people can relate. For more information, please click here shyloeckstrom.com.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 16:03:26-04
