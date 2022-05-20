Be a Blessing Buffalo fundraiser tonight for the victim’s families

Kate Tolley from Be a Blessing Buffalo is here to tell us about something happening tonight in Larkinville with Chef Darian Bryan. She says, “tonight with Chef Darian Bryan we are going to be paring up and teaming together to bring funds to the victim’s families, awareness, because as we believe, you have to prove your unity so we out there, just collecting. Everything is going directly back to the families.” Kate says, “we are selling the shirts that I am wearing, and the money is going back to the community because they believe this isn’t just a this-week thing, we want to be there for the long-haul, we want to keep bringing change to the community.”

The Be a Blessing Buffalo fundraising event is taking place tonight from 4pm – 7pm at Larkin Square located at 745 Seneca Street.