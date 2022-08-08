Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel offering great Summer Staycation deals!

Ryan Hasenauer and Barbara O'Rourke, from Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel joined Emily & Mercedes on Monday's show to talk about a great summer deal they're offering right now.

Because of the great response to their monthly specials, Batavia Down was happy to announce their offer for August:

$179 gets you $150 in Free Play

$20 gas card

Two premixed cocktails

Hot breakfast for two

You can book a stay at thehotelatbataviadowns.com.

Check out bataviaconcerts.com to find out who's performing the the Rockin' the Downs Summer Concert Series and to get tickets.