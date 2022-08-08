Watch Now
Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel offering great Summer Staycation deals!

Posted at 1:23 PM, Aug 08, 2022
Ryan Hasenauer and Barbara O'Rourke, from Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel joined Emily & Mercedes on Monday's show to talk about a great summer deal they're offering right now.

Because of the great response to their monthly specials, Batavia Down was happy to announce their offer for August:

$179 gets you $150 in Free Play
$20 gas card 
Two premixed cocktails
Hot breakfast for two   

 You can book a stay at thehotelatbataviadowns.com.

 Check out bataviaconcerts.com to find out who's performing the the Rockin' the Downs Summer Concert Series and to get tickets.

