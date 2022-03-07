Baked veggies dish on Recipes for Life

On this week's Recipes for LIfe, Mercedes Wilson is joined by Tamara McMillian. Tamara and Mercedes make a healthy, quick comfort dish of baked veggies. Ingredients include sweet potatoes, brussel sprouts, basting oil, salt and pepper, and organic honey. Tamara talked about being a motivational speaker and author. Her main focus is helping women navigate what is next in their lives both professionally and personally. For more information, please visit: Mercedesewilson.com.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 12:09:10-05
