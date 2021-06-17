Bad dad jokes

We spoke to the founder of a local Facebook group 716 Dads, Micah Weber, because Father’s Day is this weekend. We asked him to put out on his Facebook page the request for some dad jokes. So along with his daughter, Olivia, check out these fun jokes that people sent into his Facebook page.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 12:53:41-04
