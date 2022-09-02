Back to School tech tips from Andrea Smith

Technology plays an important role in how students are learning. We are touched base with a tech expert to find out what are some of the new tools your kids can use for a successful school year.

Tech expert Andrea Smith says the most essential thing is a laptop and students will tell you they need one every year, they don’t but every couple of years you probably should be looking at upgrading their laptop to the latest technology that you can afford.

A printer is something that people sometimes overlook. What you don’t need is printer ink to run out at the last minute. Andrea says “HP’s Instant Ink subscription service is a lifesaver because it is convenient and cost effective. Paper and ink get delivered whenever you are running low and there are plans for every family no matter how much you print. And printer ink comes to your door if you have a compatible printer, and your students get ink on demand.”

Andrea says students are learning to design and create visually and a lot and are learning visually so they can use Adobe Express on their gadgets. It is a free mobile and web-based app that you can you use on your phone or computer. She says it is filled with easy to use professional design tools to help them to create everything from science fair posters to info graphics and much more.

Andrea says Otter Box wireless fast charge power banks are a lifesaver for students. You can use them at home, put them in your bag so you can use them on the go. They come in a variety of sleek or rugged styles so you can fit them in your purse.

For more information go to D6News.com/BackInSchool