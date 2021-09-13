Back to school food drive with Feedmore WNY this Thursday

This Thursday, September 16th, we are going to be live at two Walmart locations. We will be at the Transit Road location in Clarence and the Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg. This is all for a Buffalo Strong back to school food drive with Feedmore WNY.

Emily Lampa says we all know that getting back to school comes with challenges. She says people are gong back to work and you have to make sure the kids are fed, and the families are doing well, so we here at Channel 7 are going to be doing our part. We are going to be live with our shows talking about how you can donate food toe help families in need.

We live in a community of generous people and Western New York has always been good to its neighbors, so we want to make sure that we are giving you all the information you need to help on Thursday.

