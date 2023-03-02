Watch Now
B is for Book Exhibit at the Buffalo Central Library

Emily Lampa is joined by Susan Buttaccio at the Buffalo Central Library today to celebrate National Read Across America Day. Emily and Susan Buttaccio talk about the history of books and the Buffalo Library system. You can borrow books, DVDS, and CDS from any of the Buffalo library locations. You can reserve books online to be picked up to a library closer to your home. For more information, please visit Buffalolib.org.

