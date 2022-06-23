Azuna Fresh - Buffalo based all natural household products

Azuna delivers a plant-based, all natural household products that help neutralize bacteria, mold, mildew and other microbes to deliver fresh, clean, healthy indoor environments. Emily Lampa spoke with the owner of Azuna Fresh, Scott Dancy.

This company is truly Buffalo based. Scott Dancy says, “Our manufacturer is Buffalo based over on the East Side of Buffalo and we created a number of jobs through that. Our shipping company is over in Amherst so basically we manufacture everything on the East Side of Buffalo, ship it over to Amherst and then when the orders come in, they pick, pack and then ship from there.”

Scott tells Emily that they are essentially an essential oils cleaning company. He says, “Our base ingredient has been tea tree oil and our initial product was the gel which basically removes the mold, mildew and bacteria through the air once it becomes airborne.” He says “the tea tree oil has many uses and we figured out a way to make that work and then we added it to different sprays, and the Mold Gold which basically allows you to remove and kill existing mold within your kitchen, your dryer and your grout. What it does is kill the mold and not allow it to come back. He says the only somewhat negative is sometimes you have stains that are just so bad that you will have to use it multiple times.

Scott says, “we got started online in 2019 and then in 2020 in one month we were doing $12,000 in sales and the next month we were doing a hundred and then it’s just been growing since then.”

A number of new products are coming out, including a summer scent called summer breeze coming out in July and they have 12 ounce pouches now and he says one of the common uses is the refrigerator. He suggests you take an all natural and place it in the fridge as an alternative to baking soda and it lasts a long period of time.

They just came out with the boat, RV, and auto which he says is killing it.

Scott says, “People don’t realize that dryer sheets are full of toxins, if you look at the ingredients, you would never use them.” He has all natural New Zealand wool dryer balls and says, “your dryer time is half the period and the whole kit, you can use it thousands of times and it ends up being like six cents a load.”

You can buy their products on Amazon or on their website azunafresh.com/