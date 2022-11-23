Aveeno state of skin sensitivity report

Body positivity has made its way to mainstream culture in recent years, however, one leader in skin science says something is missing from the conversation. Embracing yourself can be a challenge if you have sensitive skin.

The new Aveeno State of Skin Sensitivity reports shows that 71% of adults report having sensitive skin and the number of people who self-declare they have sensitive skin has increased by 55% in just two decades.

Sabrina Henry, Aveeno principal scientist says the impact of sensitivity is more than skin deep. Aveeno’s report includes comprehensive research on sensitive skin revealing that common skin conditions can have a significant social impact influencing quality of life and emotional well-being. Sabrina says the report confirms that certain skin conditions can affect people’s self- image, confidence, self-esteem and limit their lifestyle.

Aveeno has a new skin campaign to destigmatize skin sensitivity and turn a struggle into a superpower. You can share your skin story on social media using #proudlySensitiveSkin for the opportunity to win a virtual meeting with celebrity partners and even a chance to be featured on Aveeno’s social channels.

For more information go to Aveeno.com/state-of-skin-sensitivity