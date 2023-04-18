Autism Awareness Month with the King of Ausome Donte

April is Autism Awareness month and we were honored to invite Chucki Naylor to talk about what advocacy looks like for family members that have someone in their life with autism. Chucki, the mother of King of Ausome stressed that while no to situations are alike, it's very important to have doctors that hear you and give your loved one a chance to flourish. Since the birth of their son, Chuki has been front and center in Donte's health. Chuck describes her son as a very giving kiddo with the heart to cheer for the underdog. From his annual toy drive to his clothing line, Donte truly is the King of Ausome!