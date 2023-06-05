Author Soman Chainani talks about Fall of the School for Good and Evil

Soman Chainani tells AM Buffalo's Emily Lampa that when he started writing his book series The School for Good and Evil, he never would have predicted he'd be celebrating a successful book series and a film adaptation 10 years later.

"I think that's what's so crazy," admits Chainani. "It just started with me in my sweatpants, writing a book 10 years ago, and it just sort of blew up into this kind of bigger thing. I mean, now it has its own life."

Chainani's latest book, Fall of the School for Good and Evil, is now available for purchase. The author explains that this book is the final chapter in the duology that began with the Rise of the School for Good and Evil, and brings the tale of the twin School Masters to the brink of war and a shocking conclusion that will change the course of the school forever.

The author's success crossed over from page to screen - when he saw his story and characters shining on streaming. Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Lawrence Fishburne, and Michelle Yeoh brought some of Chainani's major characters to life in the Netflix movie based on his book.

Chainani tells Emily, while Fall of the School for Good and Evil concludes this book series, he has a a lot in the works; from a film adaptation of his book Beasts and Beauty to new writing projects.