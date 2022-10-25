Author of Marmalade and Mittens Get a Marshmallow has book signing this Saturday

Now that the weather is starting to get a little cooler, theirs is nothing like snuggling up with a good book or sharing one with your children.

Local author Kathy Sautter joined us today to tell us more about her new frisky tale and the inspiration behind the book.

The book is based on actually events. "Marmalade and Mittens Get a Marshmallow tells the story of two frisky felines and what they will do to catch this squishy, squashy, sweet little treat."

This Saturday there is a Marmalade and Mittens Get a Marshmallow book signing. It is taking place at the Bookworm & BW Gifts in East Aurora from 10am until noon.

For more information go to kathysautter.com

