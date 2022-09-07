Asbury Pointe - A luxury retirement community in Amherst

Marilyn, Ciavarella, sales manager and a resident, says, “Asbury Pointe Retirement Community is a luxury retirement community and is part of Beechwood Continuing Care.” They are located in Amherst, NY.

There are many amenities there. Each apartment has a full kitchen, washer and dryer, patios and balconies on each apartment. It is a pet friendly campus. Marilyn says it has underground heated parking and is very secure which their clients like. The utilities and television are also included.

Angela Curtis, a resident there says, “We also have a fitness center where we offer various sessions such as seated fitness, advance fitness, restorative and core balance.”

Marilyn says, “We have a fabulous dinner menu, we have excellent meals.” At Asbury Point they also have awarding winning chefs and pastry chefs.

Asbury Point offers a lifestyle for all. They have a full-time Activities Director who plans daily activities on campus as well as off. There is also a passenger bus to transport residents to these events and they also offer valet service for shopping, banking and medical appointments.

Activities include happy hours, monthly birthday celebrations, lectures, book clubs, and outings to places like the zoo, the aquarium and vent the children’s museum.

There are some events coming up to showcase the property called Fall in Love with Asbury.

Asbury Pointe will be hosting four seminars throughout September where interested seniors (and their families) can come learn more about Asbury and our amenities, tour the apartments and the campus. They will be providing hors d’oeuvres prepared by our chef and giveaways and they have also invited some of business partners to be on-sight to answer question people may have about downsizing from their home to a retirement community and special services available to them. These include MJ Peterson, Allcare Family Services, Organized Matters, and more.

These seminars will be taking place on Saturday, September 10 and 24, 11am-12:30pm and 1pm- 2:30pm. Reservations are required, and spaces are limited. Call 716-810-7500 to reserve your spot today.

For more information go to beechwoodcare.org