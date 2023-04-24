Watch Now
Art’Abilities, an inclusive art show is this weekend at Gigi’s Playhouse

Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 17:59:14-04

This weekend on April 29th there will be singing, music and plenty of art at Gigi’s Playhouse for Art’Abilities Art Show. Joining Emily Lampa to talk about this event is Emily Mondschein, executive director, Gigi’s Playhouse, Marcy Hagen and her daughter Bethany Hagen.

Emily Mondschein says people with and without disabilities will showcasing their artwork and selling it. They discuss some of the programs at Gigi’s Playhouse. Emily Mondschein tells us that all of the programs are free at Gigi’s Playhouse because they never want money to be a barrier.

For more information on Gigi’s Playhouse visit http://gigisplayhouse.org/buffalo

