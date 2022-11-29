The Burchfield Penney Art Center is opening its doors for one of this area’s most popular events, “Art is a Gift.” This annual event benefits the Burchfield Penney Art Center and true local artisans.

Julia Norris, from the Burchfield Penney Art Center says there will be almost 40 artists and crafts people from the region showing everything from ceramics to handmade textiles to artwork, jewelry and beyond. Not only will you find great gift ideas for the holidays, you will also get to meet the artists who created the pieces.

The event goes runs December 2nd through December 4th from 10am to 5pm. It is taking place at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, which is located right on the Buffalo State campus at 1300 Elmwood Avenue. It is free and the parking is free as well.

For more information go to burchfieldpenney.org/