Are you the next American Idol? Tips to nail that audition!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Time to tune up your vocal cords and hop online for a chance to be on American Idol!

"Idol across America" is a series of virtual auditions giving hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America.

Mercedes Wilson chatted with Patrick Lynn, one of the Supervising Producers of the show, to get the inside scoop for those of you trying to hit a high note in your musical career.

And for those of you wanting to become the next American Idol — you can sign up for the "Idol Across America" zoom auditions at: American Idol Auditions (abc.com)

That link will take you directly to a site where you can fill out a profile, tell them your name, and they will send an email with a link to the zoom auditions.

Good Luck!