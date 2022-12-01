Applications open today for Buffalo Charter Schools

We are taking a look ahead to your child’s education or the education of your grandchildren. Charter Schools may be an option to consider.

Tamaira Coleman, executive director, King Center School says, “Charter schools are free public schools that operate independently from traditional school districts. Like public schools they are publicly funded from money from the state. but it also comes with added accountability.” She goes on to say any charter school not fulfilling their goals can run the risk of being closed and their charters are reviewed every five years.

Enroll Buffalo Charter or E.B.C., is a program they started about three years ago and it is a collaboration of most of the charter schools in this area. Tamaira says there are eighteen schools participating and it a common application. Parents can go to one site to get information on any school they want to apply to, and she says parents can apply to one school or all eighteen depending on the grade level their children are in.

Tamaira says, “It’s never too early to start thinking about options for your family and all children learn differently and all families are different. We have children who go to charter schools, and some children in the same family goes to traditional school or even to a catholic or private school and it really based on your child and their learning method, so whatever works best for you and your scholars. I would encourage a parent to look at all the opportunities that are available to them and make sure they are making the best decision for their family.”

Applications for enrollment open on December 1st and the deadline is April 10, 2023 for the 2023-24 school year.

For information on Northeast Charter Schools network go to enrollbuffalocharters.org