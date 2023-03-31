American Idol contestant from Buffalo talks with Emily and Mercedes

Buffalo native and American Idol contestant Matt Wilson is headed to Hollywood! Matt joined Emily and Mercedes to express his excitement for the journey ahead. Matt grew up singing and said that he gave up on his dream. With encouragement from his wife, he tried out for American Idol and received standing ovation from the judges.

Matt expressed how honored he was to not only honored meet the judges, but get feedback from them and he is ready for what's ahead. You don't have to speak with Matt long before you see that he is genuinely a great person and will go very far.

Watch "American Idol" at 8p.m. this Sunday on 7ABC