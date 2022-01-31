American Heart Association – Reclaim our rhythm

Tomorrow is the first day of American Heart Month and the American Heart Association wants you to reclaim your rhythm. Throughout the pandemic, deaths from heart disease and stroke have risen significantly and people are reporting lower physical and emotional wellness.

Laurie Buckley, American Heart Association of Western and Central New York says reclaiming your rhythm is a time for you to regain control of your physical health and mental wellbeing and there are several different ways you can do that; mellow out, reduce your stress, rock your recipes at home, stay home with your family and decompress and reconnect that way, check your blood pressure, take a hands-only CPR, rock out to music, get some physical activity, so there are all sorts of things you can do to reclaim your rhythm.

Throughout the pandemic, the deaths from heart disease and stroke have risen significantly and people are reporting lower physical and emotional wellness. Laurie says this is the month to focus you, focus on your heart health; know the signs and symptoms and raising awareness that following these few tips for reclaiming your rhythm we can get through this. One in three women die from cardiovascular disease and much of cardiovascular disease is preventable with healthy lifestyle habits.

This Friday is National Wear Red Day. Laurie says we want everyone to wear red and when you see red, we want you to think of heart health.

For more information go to heart.org

