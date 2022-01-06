American Heart Association – Have a healthy new year

Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, M.D, M.P.H., FAAFP., American Heart Association medical expert says in this time of year it is really important to think about what one can do to be a little bit healthier. He says physical activity it the key to a longer, healthier, happier life; it’s also the key to heart health, it’s the key to physical health overall preventing all kinds of cardiovascular disease and other diseases. Dr. Sanchez says what people don’t recognize is that physical health and physical activity is also great for our brain health. It improves our disposition, it helps reduce that stress that we are experiencing because of the pandemic, going back to work, our kids, holidays and it also helps ward off some of the more serious mental illnesses like depression, so physical activity is critically important.

Teddy Savage, Planet Fitness director, says at Planet Fitness we believe any step toward your health and wellness is a step in a positive direction and that’s progress that should be celebrated. He says starting out may mean just walking on a piece of cardio equipment at a Planet Fitness or taking advantage of our 30-minute circuit express area, but the most important thing is to take it one day at a time. Teddy says don’t try to do too much too soon and just commit to doing one percent more today than you did the day before and when the temperature drops outside, stay warm indoors by doing dynamic movement; do some cardiovascular exercise like high knees or jumping jacks and be sure to stretch. He says that will help with not only flexibility, but rest and recovery as well and if you do all those things consistently you will be right where you want to be, not only for the new year but beyond.

