American Heart Association - hands only CPR

Emily Lampa says “one thing we learned from what happened last night in Cincinnati is that we don’t have to be helpless. CPR may have been integral to saving Damar Hamlin’s life and we all can be prepared to help those with those life-saving skills."

Joining Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson is Lisa Neff from the American Heart Association. She tells us almost 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals every year and if you are doing CPR on somebody you are most likely doing it on someone you love or know.

The American Heart Association offers hands-only CPR education at all of their events, and they do it for a reason, it is a public service campaign. Lisa says it does not take the place of full CPR training with rescue breaths but, it does empower you to do something rather than nothing. CPR saves lives. You can double or triple someone’s chances for surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest just with hands-only CPR.

For more information, visit Heart.org/cpr or Heart.org/handsonlycpr