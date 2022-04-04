EMILY LAMPA AND MELANIE CAMP DELIVER AM BUFFALO’S FIRST EVER NERD ALERT. — Emily Lampa and Melanie Camp deliver AM Buffalo’s first ever NERD Alert. Self-professed nerd Emily Lampa and nerd culture fan Melanie Camp has Western New York’s only monthly news segment dedicated to all things nerdy.

Tomorrow is a big day for Trekkies. It is Start Trek: First Contact Day and on this day we honor both the work flight of the Phoenix and of course the first open contact between humans and Vulcans.

April 12th is International Day of Human Space Flight. On this date in 1961, the first human left earth and came back to tell the tale. Fifty years later the United Nations General Assembly voted and approved the resolution to celebrate each year at the international level, the beginning of the space era for mankind.

Also, on April 12th Emily and her husband were joined in holy matrimony.

Emily says to all her scrabble nerds, take your tiles and shake them up because April 13th is Scrabble Day. It celebrates the board game on the birthday of the inventor of Scrabble Alfred Mosher Butts.

For number nerds and extreme procrastinators, a big day for you is April 18th…it’s tax day!

A big event for con enthusiasts is coming up on April 23rd. Join your fellow nerds at VillaCon. Villa Maria College is hosting a one-day convention celebrating gaming, comics, cosplay, animation, film and more on Villa’s Buffalo campus. The proceeds will be used to support the Felician Sister’s relief work for Ukraine.

On April 25th it is National DNA Day, the day to commemorates the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003 and the discovery of DNA's double helix in 1953.

Melanie says two of the biggest nerd holidays of the year are Superhero Day on April 28th and International Table Top Day on April 29th.

If you have any nerdy news that you need to share with us, a big event happening locally that you want to tell us about so we can share it with the rest of Western New York send it our way.