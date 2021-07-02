AM Buffalo was live at the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is having theme weeks this summer which is taking place now through August 7th.

Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center says recently The National Comedy Center was named best new museum in the country and also named to Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places list and she tells us about Summer Fun Weeks. Journey says it’s time to start laughing again. They decided to lean into some of the most fun stories within the whole story of comedy. She says for the seven week event series, visitors to the National Comedy Center don’t just experience the story of the entire art form and history of comedy, now they do some extra storytelling on genre’s within, like workplace comedy’s, so you think of everything from The Office, to Taxi to Cheers to 30 Rock and Parks and Rec. Journey says that culminates with a Riverside Saturday each week where they show an iconic comedy film on an outdoor screen and they also do live entertainment all for free on their waterfront. They open the museum later on Saturday until 7pm so you can really make a staycation out of it or just spend the day.

Mel shows us just how high tech the museum is from the wrist band to the continuum to interaction areas along with all the artifacts

Journey says there is something for everyone here. People of all ages have fun there whether you are in to the interactivity and the fun and technology or the participatory wing where you are trying your hand at comedy or whether you want to have a more passive experience or stand in the presence of the artifacts.

Mel takes a look at some of the artifacts. Gary Hahn, vice president marketing and communications, tells us about some of the great artifacts at the museum. They have iconic wardrobe and artifacts from some of the greatest comedians of all time. You may see some your favorite comedian’s artifacts and wardrobe like Charlie Chaplin’s cane, Harold Ramis’ Ghostbusters suit, or some of the outfits from The Carol Burnett Show including her charwoman costume, and the puffy shirt from Seinfeld along with one of their Emmy’s and of course Lucy’s polka dot dress.

There is an interactive space at the museum this allows visitors to get into some of the most iconic scenes like the candy making scene from I Love Lucy. You can be Lucy or Ethel making the candy. Emily and Journey try their hand at making the candy.

