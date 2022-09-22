AM Buffalo was live at Go Car Wash in Hamburg

Royal Car Wash was acquired by Go car wash in October of 2021. While the building signage is still Royal banded, all existing sites will GO branded by spring of 2023. Go acquired all 14 Royal Car Washes last fall, and they have opened their 15th New York location in Hamburg. This is the 5th location in Western New York, with 10 existing locations in Rochester.

They will be opening 2 more stores in Buffalo by end of year. Other locations opening in October/November include: Union Road in West Seneca, Military Road Niagara Falls. They are also they are planning on opening seven new locations in 2023 in New York State, bringing Buffalo’s total locations to nine. It includes a location on Broadway Street in Depew and Transit Road in Clarence.

During any transition like their organization underwent, there have been a lot of questions regarding their business. These are largely tied to the monthly unlimited no contract car wash membership. They would like to use this opportunity to bring some peace of mind to their customers.

All royal car wash unlimited subscribers were grandfathered in (pricing)

Package names did change, services received did not. All customers are still receiving the same services at the same price point

Membership can be managed online, over the phone, or at any

Joshua Aubert, district manager says, “We always have someone waiting outside at or pay terminals and while they are out there, they are communicating what we have to offer. When you come here you are looking for a car wash. You have two options. You can sign for the unlimited option, or you can purchase a single car wash. We don’t call ourselves pushy sales people, we just inform people of the deals we have to offer and we let them make their own decision.” New members can join for 9.99/month for first two months at the Hamburg location

They are also hiring people. Emily Hoeflich, general manager says, “We are looking for fun, energetic people who are willing to work as a team, people who just want to work and have fun at their job.” People interested in working for them can go to Indeed, or go to Gocarwash.com or you can come into any of their existing locations and apply there as well.

For more information go to Gocarwash.com