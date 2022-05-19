AM Buffalo was live at FeedMoreWNY

Emily and Mel are at FeedMoreWNY and they are joined by Kathryn Shick to talk about the need and the amazing response from our community.

Kathryn says “We are so honored to be a part of the solution, a small solution to what has been an absolute horrific, horrific tragedy in our community, and we are really proud to stand with the City of Buffalo, the County of Erie, the Resource Council of WNY, the Johnny B. Wiley Pavilion and so many others to make it possible for us to lift up our community members.”

Emily says one of the bright spots she saw here are the volunteers. The people have responded to the need.

Kathryn Shick says “We are absolutely blown away aby the response that we have seen from the City of Good Neighbors. She says, we here at FeedMore WNY have been working really hard with our other partners to make sure we are getting nutritious food into the hands of those in need. We have two food distributions going on down in place now at the Johnny B. Wiley Pavilion and at the Resource Council of WNY through May 27th and we needed volunteers to help man those distributions; the volunteers showed up and as you can see behind us, we need volunteers to actually pack in the food donations and the product donations coming in so we can quickly get them out to our food distribution sites. She says we are so grateful for all of the people who came out to help us to meet the need in the community.”

As the need continues to evolve, Kathryn says “we are going to continue to evolve with it, so we do encourage everyone to check back to our website, Feedmorewny.org if you want to volunteer to help the response and we have many other volunteer opportunities as we continue to meet the need throughout the community, and you can also find those on our website.”

Mel says it’s good to know what to bring and wanted to know what they need most. Kathryn says “as quickly as these donations are coming in, we are distributing them out to the communities so we encourage folks to continue to come, make these donations, make a monetary donation online as well because we are purchasing products to get out into the community too and you can do that right on our website Feedmorewny.org and that’s a great way to give, and also right now we are putting out a big call for personal care products, diapers, formula, toothbrushes, toilet paper, those personal hygiene products that you would find at a grocery store that our community in the Jefferson area and surrounding neighborhoods really need right now.”

For more information go to FeedMoreWNY.org