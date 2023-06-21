AM Buffalo visits the School of Rock in Buffalo

Emily Lampa visited the School of Rock North Buffalo to learn about their programs and the camps they offer.

The School of Rock is a franchise and the first in Buffalo. There are 337 locations in 27 different countries.

The programs are based on the Method First Program which is patented by The School of Rock. They teach you how to learn through the music. Joseph Pietrkiewicz, owner, tells us it is a different learning process. It improves your ability to learn and it creates a faster pace of learning.

Joseph says even if kids have issues with shyness or are withdrawn, they can bring it out of them. He says kids come in and barely make eye contact and after a couple of weeks they are coming in and saying hi and says it’s an amazing feeling seeing these kids come out of their shells.

Joseph says The School of Rock has students as young as three and four up 94. In addition to lessons and performance, they also have summer camps. The camps start next week.

For more information visit Schoolofrock.com/locations/northbuffalo

You can also call them at 716-317-ROCK (7625)