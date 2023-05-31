Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

AM Buffalo visits the Downtown Bazaar

Posted at 4:09 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 16:09:12-04

Carolynn Welch, Erin St. John Kelly, Mike, Romala Rajendran, owner of Asian Boutique and Lloyd Ligao, owner of Pinoy Boi opened up the Downtown Bazaar to Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson on AM Buffalo this morning.

WEDI is a nonprofit that provides education for multilanguage learners in grades 1-12 and economic development for low income entrepreneurs -- many of whom are immigrants and refugees, and a majority are women. The Bazaar is a business incubator for some of their clients and they have client businesses all over Western New York. They are restaurants, shops, daycares, spas, trucking companies... They keep people from going to predatory lenders and are a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that gives loans to business people who banks can't.

The atmosphere of the bazaar is like no other and when you stop by, be sure to not only sample multiple businesses, but tell your friends about them as well.

For more information, go to: https://www.wedibuffalo.org/economic-development?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIh6_W5vSf_wIVDrbICh1ALgWOEAAYASAAEgJHXvD_BwE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up