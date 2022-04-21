AM Buffalo visits the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

AM Buffalo was live today at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens to celebrate Earth Day which is tomorrow. She spoke with Erin Grajek, chief operating officer at the Botanical Gardens who says Earth Day is important now more than ever and says you can do all kinds of tings to be kinder to the earth. She says you can compost in your kitchen, you can compost outside, recycle, reduce your water use; you can do all kinds of things to help the earth.

If you are itching to get back into the garden, you need to wait a little bit longer. Erin says you don’t want to trample in your garden, you want to keep those seed babies healthy; there are also bees sleeping and resting from the winter under those leaves so you don’t want to rake those out for another couple of weeks. You can do things that are not in your garden bed right now.

Erin says the Spring exhibit is sponsored by M&T Bank and tomorrow some M&T Bank volunteers are coming out to help them with Earth Day with their outside and indoor gardens which is really great. She says we also have a great big Earth Day celebration on Saturday for families and Penn Dixie will be there as well as the Audubon Society, the Botanical Gardens educators. as well as Han’s Honeybees where you can learn about pollinators and make seed bombs and get your hands dirty at the Botanical Gardens and really feel what the earth means to us as humans.

Mark Mortenson, president/CEO at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens says it may not look like Spring outside, but it does inside at the Botanical Gardens. In addition to the Earth Day celebration, there are some other events coming up. At the Mother’s Day event you can get 15% off a membership and they have plants and other great gift ideas for mom. Then on the weekend of May 13th and 14th it is the great plant sale which Mark says is their biggest event of the year.