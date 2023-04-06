AM Buffalo visits the Broadway Market

Lisa Ludwig, actor and executive director of Shakespeare in the Park joined Mercedes Wilson as the guest co-host for today’s show. We went live from The Broadway Market and met some great people.

Nick and Alexandra Robinson owners of Blue Eyed Bakery brought some delicious baked good items for them to taste and they brought their family too. They have a stand at the market and everything they make is made fresh by hand. They also have a location in East Aurora. For more information visit

blueeyedbaker.net/

Mercedes and Lisa talked with Pearl Omphalius, owner of We R Nuts. She tells us it is a mother-son business that started out as a hobby and has grown into a full-time business. Some of the tasty treats they have include a variety of types and flavors of nuts, kettle corn, multiple flavors of popcorn including chicken wing and caramel, and drinks like their cold brew as well as hot coffee. For more information visit wernutsny.com

Marga, Mazurek's Bakery stopped by with some delicious breads and pastries. The breads and donuts are made fresh daily and their top seller is the Placek which is a Polish coffee cake. Marga tells us that it comes with or without raisin. She says something that is hard to find at the Broadway Market is pastry hearts and they are fully stocked with them.

A must stop at The Broadway Market is Famous Horseradish. They have been at The Broadway Market for 39 years. Their horseradish is made fresh and is all natural. It comes in a variety of ways. They have the original, horseradish with beets, horseradish mustard and cocktail sauce.