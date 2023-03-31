AM Buffalo visits Lupas Meats at the Broadway Market

Besides Spring Break do you know what next week is? It Broadway Market Week. The Market is open from 8am to 5pm this week. One of the best places to stop at the market is Lupas Meats. This is their 48th year at the Broadway Market.

Everything is fresh at Lupas Meats. Michelle Lupas Rozanski, manager tells us everything is cut fresh daily by her brother and the other butchers. Nothing is frozen or processed. Whether you are looking for polish sausage, ham, prime rib or other meats you are sure to find quality fresh meats at Lupas Meats. They are located at stand 100 at the Broadway Market.