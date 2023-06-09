AM Buffalo visits Friends of Knox Farm State Park

Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson took a ride to Knox Farm State Park to meet everyone that helps to make and keep this historical park beautiful. They spoke with Executive Director Kathleen York about the mission and importance of The Friends of Knox Farm. Volunteers help in every facet of the park, from the stables to the keeping up of the mansion. John Cimperman, co-owner of 42 North brewery joined to talk about is the summer concert series that is happening at Knox Farm State Park every Friday evening in July at the Stables.

The series highlights the adaptive reuse of this structure and the importance of using the property as a revenue source. All money earned through rentals is reinvested into the Park. The bands are all local bands with original music. John stated how important it is to him to support our local artists. This is a family friendly event and all are welcome.

For more information visit: https://parks.ny.gov/parks/knoxfarm/details.aspx and 42northbrewing.com/