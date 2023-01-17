AM Buffalo visits Big Ditch Brewing Company

Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa visited The Big Ditch Brewing Company and talked with Matt Kahn,co-founder, Big Ditch Brewing Company. Matt Kahn tells us the brewery has been open since 2014 and they started selling beer in Buffalo and Niagara and Erie counties and have expanded to selling beer throughout the state. The Big Ditch Brewing Company has made over 300 different kinds of beer since they opened, and he says they have some of the best-selling beer in the area.

Every Monday The Big Ditch Brewing Company has a trivia night. It starts at 6pm and you can win some fun prizes.

If you are looking to host an event, The Big Ditch Brewing Company can help you out. They have a number of private areas to suit your needs. Today we are seeing their beer hall, which is their largest event space, and it can hold up to 125 people. Matt says they have hosted weddings, showers, work events as well as many other types of events. You can even book a private tour of the brewery and tastings.

Cory Catalano, co-founder and head brewer gave Emily and Mercedes a tour of where the beer is brewed, and he explained process of how they make the beer.

For more information go to bigditchbrewing.com