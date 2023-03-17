AM Buffalo visited the Irish Center for St. Patrick's Day

Today AM Buffalo went live from the Buffalo Irish Center with the Chairman, Randy McPhee. The center was having a big Civic Luncheon to thank all of those that have supported them. Randy expressed why their support is so crucial and it’s easy to see! Not only do they hold events in the space to educate and inspire everyone that wants to learn about the Irish culture, they hold events such as weddings as well.

Give them a call to set up a tour and learn more. The Buffalo Irish Center is open for anyone that wants to participate, and they have a full menu, so stop by and enjoy dinner! For more information head over to: buffaloirishcenter.com/

