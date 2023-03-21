AM Buffalo visited GiGi's Playhouse for World Down Syndrome Day

Today is World Down Syndrome Day and AM Buffalo was live today at one of our favorite places, GiGi’s Playhouse. GiGi’s Playhouse is located right here in Buffalo on Kenmore Avenue.

Emily Mondschein, executive director, GiGi’s Playhouse tells us that GiGi’s Playhouse is a national franchise of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers. The first one started in 2003 and GiGi’s Playhouse opened in 2020 and they are the 49th location.

Emily Mondschein tells us that World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on March 21st because individuals with down syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome.

GiGi’s Playhouse provides programs for people of all ages who have downs syndrome. Each age group has a learning component, a fitness component, and a social component.

Will Mondschein, board president says everything at GiGi’s is free because they don’t want cost to be a barrier. He shares that they’ve had a lot of support from the Buffalo Sabres foundation and other foundations and that’s what has made the building what it is, but the curriculum is its own thing, especially the fitness. Will says, “Individuals with down syndrome, they all have hypotonia, so it’s low muscle tone it can be described as when you walk around, imagine having a 20-pound vest on, and weights on your ankles and weights on your arms. Everywhere you go it is harder to move and harder to walk.” The fitness program is tailored to their special needs. The fitness program is progressive through their whole life. It starts from infancy through adulthood, and it also includes nutrition.

Another important program at GiGi’s Playhouse is art. Emily Mondschein says they have two art programs that they introduced, narrative photography and multi-media art. On April 29th they are going to have an art show called art’abilities and you can purchase some of the art. There will be food and drinks and it is a free event open to the public.

For more information on GiGi’s Playhouse visit their website gigisplayhouse.org/buffalo/