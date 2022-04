When it comes to Italian food, the ultimate experts are Italian grandmothers, also known as Nonna. Subway is so confident in the ingredients in their new Italian sandwiches that they put them to the Nonna test with Buzz Feed. The Subway Italian sub passed the Noona test, but will it pass the AM Buffalo test? Check it out Mel and Emily’s taste test of the Subway Italian sub.

For more information go to Subway.com