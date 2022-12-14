AM Buffalo talks with James Earl Jones, II from the musical Come From Away

"Come from Away" is now on stage at Shea’s. It is a best musical winner all across North America. The story is based on actual events that took place on September 11, 2001 and the days that followed. We were joined by James Earl Jones, II who is in the production. And to those wondering, yes, he is related to the legendary actor James Earl Jones as they are distant cousins.

James says, “We have twelve actors, six men and six women and we play about 70 different characters in total. We are telling about 1,400 – 1,500 hundred stories so it is our duty to play all the different characters to tell as many stories as we can.”

James says, “We really try as best as we can to focus on the things that were happening in Gander Newfoundland as opposed to what was happening in New York.” He goes on to say the events that happened in New York set the tone for why any of this ever happened, but they try to focus on the uplifting parts because that is essentially what the community of Gander Newfoundland did. It is not necessary a 9-11 story but a 9-12 story and the subsequent days after.

Come from Away is being performed at Shea’s now through December 18th.

For more information go to Sheas.org