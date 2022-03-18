AM Buffalo takes you inside Buffalo’s Health and Science Academy Charter School.

Summer vacation for kids is only a few months away and before you know it the kids are heading back to school. If you are thinking about sending your child to a charter school, now is the time to apply.

Today, AM Buffalo takes you inside Buffalo’s Health and Charter School to explore why a charter school may be a better choice for your child.

Nicole Walls, assistant principal at Health and Science Academy says a lot of times people assume it’s just another school but a lot of schools we specialize in different areas and so it is kind of, to be that nontraditional experience, to kind of do things kind of differently to be a little flexible and be a little innovative on how you approach things. She says we all have a common goal but how we get there may look different depending which charter school or which school you choose to attend.

What is Enroll Buffalo? Michael Radosta, director of school innovation, North East Charter School says Enroll Buffalo is a website that allows families to enroll in any number of the 18 charter schools. He says in the past they had to submit an individual application to each charter they wanted to enroll in and now you can go to one website, sign up and enroll in any number of schools they choose.

This Saturday, March 19th there will be an Enroll Charter School Fair event. It’s at 3 Buffalo Girls Event Center on Main Street in Buffalo. It goes from 1:00 to 4:00pm. Nicole says all the charter schools that participate with Enroll Buffalo will be present with information about their schools.

Nicole says they will also be hosting their own open house on March 24th at their building at the Health and Science Charter School.

For more information go to enrollbuffalocharters.org

