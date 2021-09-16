AM Buffalo live at Walmart for Buffalo Strong Back-to-School Food Drive for Feedmore WNY

Mel and Emily at Walmart for FeedMore WNY Back to School Food Drive

Mel and Emily were at Walmart on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg. Channel 7 has linked with FeedMore WNY for this back-to-school food drive for those families that are in need. AM Buffalo is at the Hamburg Walmart but there are two Walmart locations where you can drop off donations. The other location is the Walmart on Transit Road in Clarence. The food drive goes until 7pm tonight.

Anne McKenna, FeedMore WNY marketing director says in 2020 they distributed sixteen million meals to the Western New York Community which was four million more than the year before. She says it was such a significant increase and we don’t see that increase going away anytime soon so we need the help of the Western New York community to make sure that we can continue to meet the needs of those who need our help. When asked what they need most, Anne says they need canned protein, so canned tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter, low sodium vegetables in a can, low sugar fruit in a can, little fruit cups, fruit bars, whole grains, brown rice, whole wheat pasta, all of those things but says, really, they need everything. Anne says they also need cash donations. If you can’t make it out to the donation site, you can click on the QR code on the tv screen or visit the websites below to make a monetary donation. If you can donate food or money you can still help by donating your time. Anne says we have such a need for volunteers. For every one employee, they have 28 volunteers that help them out. She says they have volunteer opportunities in their warehouse, at food drives like this, delivering home delivered meals, and working in their office.

Kathy, a volunteer, says it’s such a good organization that feeds so many people that aren’t able to buy their own food if they have some problems, and says she really enjoys just helping other people in any volunteer position she can do and really enjoys FeedMore.

For more information or to make a donation visit wkbw.com/buffalostrong

