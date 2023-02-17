AM Buffalo live at book fair supported by Channel 7 and the Scripps Howard Foundation

This morning Mercedes Wilson was joined by Deena and Alex, ENL teachers (English as a New Language) from School 99 to talk about the importance of every child getting their hands on books. Being a school with many different languages spoken, it’s very important that children have a way to express themselves while seeing themselves in the books they read.

Mercedes also spoke with school social worker Cynthia McGriff, physical education teacher Tony LaFornara and teacher assistants Carmen Spencer and Dedria Coleman. Each spoke to the importance of reach in each of their areas and explained what that looks like throughout this book fair that is supported by Channel 7, the Scripps Howard Foundation and the “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign.” Each child gets two free books of their choice. If you allow children to learn the possibilities are endless.