AM Buffalo Halloween challenge - Frightworld: America’s Screampark

Emily has been challenged to go through all the scary things happening in Western New York. The challenge is that Emily is not allowed to scream, and she has to go by herself. If Emily doesn’t scream through this challenge, then AM Buffalo would give away some tickets. If she does scream, the National Comedy Center will donate $100 to a charity of their choice in Jamestown.

She did not make it through the last challenge without screaming. Challenge number three is to go through Frightworld: America’s Screampark…does she make it through without screaming?

