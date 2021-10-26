AM Buffalo Halloween challenge

Emily has been challenged to go through all the scary things happening in Western New York. The challenge is that Emily is not allowed to scream and she has to go by herself, although for the first one she says she brought her family.

If Emily doesn’t scream through this challenge, then AM Buffalo would give away some tickets. If she does scream, the National Comedy Center will donate $100 to a charity of their choice in Jamestown.

The first challenge is Nightmare Hayrides. Check it out and see if Emily screams.

Nightmare Haunted Hayrides is located on Sommerville Valley Road in Ellicottville. The haunted hayrides take place Friday – Sunday from 7:30pm – 9:30pm.

For more information visit nightmarehayride.com

