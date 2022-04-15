AM Buffalo goes to the Broadway Market

Mel Camp is at the hottest destination in town this weekend, the Broadway Market. There are so many delicious things here at the Broadway Market and we are going to show you some of them today.

Mel’s first stop at the Broadway Market was to Pearl from We R Nuts who shows us all the delights they have. From honey cashews to cinnamon to chicken wing flavored nuts and as Pearl says the best kettle corn in Buffalo. Pearl says they have a little bit of everything for everyone at their stand. We R Nuts has been in business for 20 years.

What’s Easter without a little Polish Sausage? Mel is with Michelle from Lupas Meats. She has a tray with fresh polish sausage with marjoram, the holiday spice, smoked sausage and a Smith ham made for them. When asked they weren’t quite sure why marjoram is called the holiday spice but Mia , an exchange student from Poland says her grandmother adds it to every single Polish sausage that she makes. She goes on to say the sausage from Lupas looks really authentic. Michelle, from Lupas says that comment makes her feel proud especially my dad who founded Lupas Meats made the sausage for almost 48 years.

Mel is talking with Dan Potts from Pott’s Pierogis Deli and Grille at the Broadway Market. He says the Broadway Market has changed through the years and now it is coming back just at Easter but we want to come back all year long, there’s a lot of stuff to see here all year long. Dan says they have pierogies, polish sausage, sweet and sour cabbage and their famous golumpki (cabbage rolls). They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 – 4:00pm. He says a lot of locals have no place else to really eat and says years ago there were plenty of restaurants here and now they are all gone so they come to the Broadway Market, sit down, we have grits for them, we have everything, we do a big breakfast and a big lunch there.

A must stop at the Broadway Market for Mel is at the Famous Horse-Radish stand. Mel spoke with Margie, from Famous Horse-Radish who tells her it is all natural and Mel gives it a taste test. Margie says they have four different flavors, regular horse radish, horse radish with beets, horse radish mustard and horse radish cocktail sauce.