AM Buffalo goes to Jamestown

Mel Camp and Emily Lampa went to Jamestown, and visited the National Comedy Center.

Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center says there has never been a better time to visit the National Comedy Center. She says we are celebrating that Western New York Magazine named us a must-see destination for families with school-aged children and I Love New York named us one of the top ten family-friendly activities in New York State. She says because kids are often on break at this time of year, we are offering a promotion where kids are free with a paying adult and the promotion runs through Easter Sunday.

Emily Lampa says March is Women’s History Month and we have some powerful women in comedy. They are standing in reverence, in front of a Golden Girls display in honor of Betty White who was known to be a master of the art form. Journey says what people don’t know is that Betty White was a producer behind the scenes and as a producer, she at one point hired a woman director which was really rare at the time so it’s a nice opportunity during Women’s History Month to unpack the legacies of these women

A new documentary, Lucy and Desi” premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday March 4th. It was directed by Amy Peohler. She is in town for a private screening of the documentary.

Another great reason to visit the National Comedy Center is that they are celebrating the 70th Anniversary of I Love Lucy. I Love Lucy aired in 77 different countries, and it was translated into 22 different languages. Journey Gunderson says we are really treating the entire year as a celebration of the 70th anniversary of I Love Lucy.

For more information go to Comedycenter.org